Editorial: Alexander resigned; Now the hard work begins

Alexander also drew heat for continuing with the creation of an armed police department on campus, and plenty of questions remain about this agency, including the budget of the force.

While these elements of Alexander’s brief tenure were controversial and spurred healthy debate, they weren’t scandals.

The developments out of LSU are outrageous. They are why if Alexander didn’t try to make an attempt to gracefully leave he probably would have been booted out the door.

Members of the OSU Board of Trustees apologized to the general public on Tuesday, and this seemed sincere, most notably regarding how victims of sexual violence survivors were treated when they spoke during a board meeting last week.

However, the OSU board should have terminated Alexander or demanded he quit during that meeting, and their unusual probation decision only prolonged the agony for the university, the campus and the wider community.

With Alexander’s resignation, OSU now can try to move on from this unfortunate chapter in its history. But to do so, the university must make systematic and funding changes going forward with regards to sexual harassment and violence prevention and survivor support.