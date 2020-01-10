Editorial: Albany mayor's stance on ADUs is folly

The city of Albany’s ongoing saga regarding accessory dwelling units continued in epic, utterly predictable and completely unnecessary fashion on Wednesday night, as the City Council couldn’t override Mayor Sharon Konopa’s veto blocking an increase in the maximum size of “in-law houses” or “granny flats,” as they are commonly called.

A bit of a refresher course here: Accessory dwelling units are basically second houses built on residential lots and typically are smaller than the primary home.

The vote to override Konopa’s veto — her third on the subject since 2017 — was 4-2, but five votes are required.

Currently, residents can apply for ADUs that are up to half the size of their primary houses or 750 square feet, whichever is smaller. The majority of councilors want the maximum size of ADUs to be increased to 900 square feet, and that change was part of an update that would bring the city into compliance with state law. Instead of solving the issue at the city level, the matter of ADUs now surely will be referred to the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals.

To be clear, we respect Konopa, who has been an outstanding public servant for Hub City. We think her heart’s in the right place, as she desires to protect Albany’s neighborhoods from overcrowding and other negative impacts.