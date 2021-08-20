Editorial: Afghanistan troop withdrawal a debacle for United States

Leaving Afghanistan was undoubtedly the right move to make for the United States, but how this has been handled is the problem.

While there are plenty of questions about when America should have cut the line and cut the losses – perhaps a decade ago, perhaps longer – no one in their right mind is advocating staying in Afghanistan forever. That’s what it would have taken to prevent the Taliban from taking power.

But a more graceful exit could have occurred, perhaps a better staggered troop withdrawal with firm deadlines for U.S. citizens to leave the country and other dates targeted for our allies to escape. That sort of lengthier, organized effort wouldn’t have left so many people in danger and it wouldn’t have made the United States look so pathetic and weak.

Obviously, it’s not a great look for the United States to retreat from jihadists. This hasty exit could lead to more challenges from foreign countries, as well as terrorists.

Additional conflict in the Middle East or elsewhere should be of concern to any American, and not only for the toll on the United States’ budget and economy. The toll in human life from Afghanistan has been high, too.