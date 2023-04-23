This is a tale of two counties, one bold and daring, the other timid and foolish. Linn and Benton counties —can you guess which is which?

Our story begins with new Gov. Tina Kotek’s announcement on Day 1 that she is going to tackle homelessness in Oregon by throwing around lots of money. That’s not a criticism. You don’t address the issues that cause homelessness by wishing it away. It’s going to take money. A lot of money.

But here’s the conundrum: A large unhoused population is a fairly new phenomenon, and our government doesn’t have any single department assigned to address it. Every department is more or less involved in addressing the issue, because the roots of homelessness are myriad and touch on many agencies’ responsibilities.

We know from surveys that homeless individuals may be young, old, families, veterans, mentally unstable, on drugs, burdened with debt, priced out of the housing market or without a job — or some combination of any of those.

So creating a system to address all of these unique concerns is going to be complicated. Finding the money is going to be complicated. And doling out the money is going to be complicated.

For at least one source of money Oregon divides the spoils by identifying the largest concentration of homeless individuals, who are mostly found in metropolitan areas. Seven distinct areas encompassing 10 counties — Lane, Multnomah, Jackson, Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Marion, Polk, Washington and Clackamas — get the lion’s share.

The rest of the 26 counties, including yes, Linn and Benton, are grouped together as “Balance of State,” meaning all the rest of y’all. It’s the great urban-rural divide, right?

Not really. Benton and Linn counties may have rural areas, but they also have mid-sized cities with outsized populations of homeless people (413 and 347, respectively, based on a point-in-time count that’s likely underestimating the true numbers).

At about 60,000 and 57,000 residents, Corvallis and Albany are in the state’s Top 12 most populous cities. But they’re the only two that aren’t considered metropolitan.

Because of their proximity to much larger burgs and their good fortune of being on the right side of their county line, cities with smaller populations than Albany and Corvallis that may gain access to additional homeless dollars include mid-valley neighbors West Linn (27,000), Monmouth (11,000), Independence (10,000), Stayton (8,200) and Junction City (7,100).

One of the pots of money, about $40 million, that is coming to urban counties is Kotek’s first-day Executive Order No. 23-02, which expires Jan 10, 2024, and establishes a state of emergency in those areas.

So it’s all sour grapes for counties like Linn and Benton, which weren’t included, right?

Not so fast. Several counties petitioned the governor for inclusion, declaring their own state of emergency and demonstrating that:

The county counted at least 30 people without shelter, and

That unsheltered homelessness increased by 50% or more between 2017 and 2022, or

If four-fifths of the total homeless population in 2022 had no shelter.

A number of counties, including two of the three local counties in the consortium tending to the needs of homeless people, applied. Kotek said no to Lincoln.

But yes to Linn. The hero of our story is Linn. Well done! Unfortunately, the state ended up not rewarding Linn for its hustle, promising "administrative support" only.

But here’s the unexpected plot twist.

Benton County officials didn’t even apply. Why? A commissioner, Xan Augerot, said she felt there were too many strings attached and it was a bureaucratic hassle.

As we explained above, yes, addressing homelessness is going to take bureaucracy (hopefully a coordinated bureaucracy). A government agency leaving money on the table because of bureaucracy?

Don’t government agencies live for bureaucracy? Aren’t they bureaucracy defined? Has Benton County come to fear the Deep State? None of this makes sense.

We do know the issue is important to Benton County residents. Political analysts have told Benton County officials the key to passing their now-$110 million bond measure to pay for a suite of justice-related buildings next month is making sure the voters know it will help address homelessness. Measure 2-140’s official subject is bonds for community safety, mental health, homelessness services facilities.

Is that it? Had residents known Benton County went after some additional money, they’d be less inclined to pass the bond?

We know that’s cynical, but if true, it’s practically governmental malpractice.

First of all, proceeds from the bond measure, which the county says could pay for a homelessness services housing and navigation center, can’t pay for that on its own. The bulk of that money, $10.2 million, would come from the state, and the county won’t know whether it can count on that money until after the election.

So the county is by no means flush, and its funding sources are not certain.

And second, arguably most importantly, even a $14.2 million navigation center (the remaining $1 million comes from expected donations) isn’t going to solve everything. As explained above, homelessness is complicated. We’re going to need every tool, every strategy, every resource.

Every dollar.

Even if it has to be spent on a tight deadline.

But Benton County officials couldn’t be bothered. In a world where money is passed onto cities and counties in a variety of ways, Benton County balked.

Are government malpractice lawyers a thing? Because we’d like to file a case.

Editor's note: Because of a technical glitch, an earlier version of this editorial appeared online last week.