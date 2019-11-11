Monday morning's fog in Albany lifted just in time for the start of the annual Veterans Day Memorial Service at Timber Linn Memorial Park, allowing the sun to break through.
It was a good omen for the Veterans Day parade that followed in downtown Albany: The massive event clocked in at about two and a half hours, and played out under sunny skies and temperatures that reached into the 60s. You couldn't have asked for better conditions in November, and the sunshine seemed to put an extra spring into the steps of parade participants and watchers alike.
And speaking of that weather sweet spot: The sunny skies and warm November temperatures were a marked contrast to the unusually chilly weather that affected the eastern two-thirds of the country on Monday.
It gets better: In the mid-valley, the parade also managed to avoid the rainy weather that's in the forecast to start today. (The good news about that forecast is that the rains could help wash away the stagnant air that's been plaguing the region now for more than a week.)
All in all, it was a terrific day for a parade. And the outpouring of support among participants and spectators, thousands of whom lined the streets, would have gladdened the hearts of Jim Barrett, Lawrence Sheeler and Sterling Gentry, the three Albany men who helped shepherd efforts, back in the 1950s, to ensure that Linn County had a Veterans Day parade to match its reputation as the most patriotic county in the United States. People can kvetch about whether the Albany parade is the biggest Veterans Day event west of the Mississippi, but we wouldn't hesitate to match Linn County's level of patriotism against any other location in the nation.
These celebrations to mark Veterans Day started with two-minute observances: In 1919, a year after the armistice ending World War I was signed by the Allied nations and Germany, King George V of England proclaimed Nov. 11 Armistice Day, to be marked with two minutes of silence at 11 a.m., the hour the agreement went into effect. The United States quickly jumped on the two-minute bandwagon: In a 1919 statement, President Woodrow Wilson noted that the Great War, for all its terror and misery, "showed us the strength of great nations acting together for high purposes."
In 1953, a man in Emporia, Kansas, by the name of Alvin J. King proposed changing the name of Armistice Day to Veterans Day, to honor veterans from every war and conflict. King was not a veteran, but his stepson John Cooper had been killed during World War II. King and his wife, Gertrude, traveled to Washington, D.C., to lobby federal officials. (Emporia residents helped raise money for the trip; it all sounds very Frank Capra, and we mean that in a good way.) The following year, President Dwight D. Eisenhower made the change.
It's telling that King's crusade was happening at about the same time as the efforts in Albany to build the annual Nov. 11 parade. And, again, it's worth remembering all of this work nationwide involved regular citizens just trying to do right by the nation's veterans.
And that impulse — to do right by the nation's veterans — is just as imperative today as it was yesterday. We have 365 days until the next Albany Veterans Day Parade (2020 is a leap year, with the extra day, remember?). Our commitment to our veterans did not end when we packed up our camp chairs from the side of the parade route and traveled back home to enjoy the rest of a sunny holiday. Not all of our veterans made it back to bask in the sunshine. Not all of them made it back in any shape, physically or mentally, to enjoy the day. We promised that we would take care of them, that we would honor their sacrifices. Monday's parade was all about honor, and it was wonderful. But it doesn't fulfill all of the promises that we made to our veterans. Those promises last all year, every year. (mm)