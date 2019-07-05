{{featured_button_text}}
Owen Dell looks over a site on a previous Corvallis edible gardens tour. Thyis year's tours are July 10 and Aug. 3.

 Corvallis Gazette-Times file photo

Two free Corvallis edible garden tours are set for this month and next month.

Sponsored by the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition in partnership with Bountiful Backyard, the first tour is at 6 p.m. July 10. Interested parties should meet in the parking lot of the Natural Grocers, 1235 NW 10th St. Three gardens are on the two-hour walking tour and all are within a few blocks of each other.

The second tour is from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 3, and will highlight small farms during an 11-mile bike ride. The ride begins at the southeast corner of the Benton County Fairgrounds.

This is the eighth year of the tours, which aim to encourage Corvallis-area residents to grow their own food. Details are posted at www.sustainablecorvallis.org or www.bountifulbackyard.org. For more information email info@sustainablecorvallis.org or call 541-230-1237.

