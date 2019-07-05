Two free Corvallis edible garden tours are set for this month and next month.
Sponsored by the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition in partnership with Bountiful Backyard, the first tour is at 6 p.m. July 10. Interested parties should meet in the parking lot of the Natural Grocers, 1235 NW 10th St. Three gardens are on the two-hour walking tour and all are within a few blocks of each other.
The second tour is from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 3, and will highlight small farms during an 11-mile bike ride. The ride begins at the southeast corner of the Benton County Fairgrounds.
This is the eighth year of the tours, which aim to encourage Corvallis-area residents to grow their own food. Details are posted at www.sustainablecorvallis.org or www.bountifulbackyard.org. For more information email info@sustainablecorvallis.org or call 541-230-1237.