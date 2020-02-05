Ed Ray to speak at OSU graduation

Usually, Oregon State University President Ed Ray introduces the keynote speaker at the university’s commencement ceremony. This year, he is the commencement speaker.

Ray will be stepping down June 30 after 17 years as OSU’s top administrator, but on June 13 he will preside over his final graduation ceremony. The university announced this week that he will be this year’s commencement speaker, having been nominated by student leaders and members of the Faculty Senate.

More than 7,000 undergraduate and graduate students are expected to earn degrees this year.

Since arriving at Oregon State in 2003, Ray has worked to reduce barriers to higher education for historically underrepresented populations and promote the ideal of “inclusive excellence.”

In the past two decades, the proportion of historically underrepresented students at OSU has almost doubled, from 13.5% to 26.3%, while international enrollment has tripled to almost 3,500 students. In 2017, Ray established the Office of Institutional Diversity and the Office of Equal Opportunity and Access at OSU.