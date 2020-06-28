Ed Ray looks back on 17 years as president of OSU

A rift quickly grew between OSU and the state police, and within days OSP announced it was terminating its law enforcement contract with the university. After holding a series of listening sessions with the campus community and evaluating its options, OSU decided to stand up its own armed police force, which will come into being on Wednesday, the same day Alexander takes office.

Some people are starting to push back against the idea, including a recently formed group called Disarm OSU, but Ray believes the university will be able to navigate the tricky terrain in part because of the lessons it learned in the aftermath of Hansen’s arrest.

“There was no way to know from our incident that this was going to be a national priority, but we got a head start,” he said. “On that I think we’re in a good place.”

Amid the virus

Likewise, Ray thinks Oregon State is in relatively good shape to continue educating students during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic because, unlike most universities around the country, its academic calendar is based on quarters rather than semesters. In March, when an emergency was declared and in-person instruction halted, the majority of semester-based schools simply canceled classes for the rest of the year, but OSU scrambled to help students wrap up the almost-finished winter term.