Ed Hemmingson, activist and piano tuner, dies at 93

At first they were just friends; it took June “about six months to turn on to the fact that he was what I was looking for.” She liked the fact that Ed was strong-willed and courageous, as well as competent in skills such as mechanics and carpentry. He flew her around in his airplane and had his own airstrip. He would play piano and guitar for her, and make her tea.

They married two years after meeting. “At 48, I got married for the first time,” she said. “It was a big step for me, and a big step for him. We were both strong-willed, but we agreed on most things.”

Looking back on their 40-year marriage, June said she and Ed were not just husband and wife, but true partners. “I look up once in a while and expect him to be in his chair,” she said wistfully. “We hardly ever passed in the house without giving each other a hug and a kiss.”

Ed was born in Minnesota and grew up on a small subsistence farm. When he started first grade at age 6, the teacher asked him to spell “cat,” but he didn’t know what she was talking about; he hadn’t realized the symbols on his building blocks at home were from something called the alphabet.