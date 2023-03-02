Adorned in antiques, Easton's Barbershop may look like a homage to the past, but owner Nate Easton assures he's bringing something totally new to Albany.

Ever since Easton was a teenager, he has wanted to open his very own barbershop.

For the last seven years, he has collected trinkets and vintage decor in hopes of being able to one day decorate the walls of his own business. Now, that dream has become a reality.

Easton’s Barbershop, 130 NE Hill St. in Albany, opened in January and, so far, business has been booming. He's had to turn people away because he was been fully booked, Easton said, clippers in hand.

“Albany needed something new for quite some time,” Easton said as he rotated the vintage-style black and gold barber chair.

Inside the shop, antiques hang from dark green walls. A wildebeest skull, gold framed mirror, horseshoe and collection of pieces from the industrial revolution are mounted between dangling fern vines and other hanging plants.

“A barbershop isn’t just a place to get your haircut, it’s a feeling,” he said.

Easton has put effort into creating that feeling. Before he opened a business, he spent time in antique shops collecting pieces that range from 1875-1925. Some people have come into the shop just to get photos for inspiration in their own homes, he said.

But more goes into crafting a feeling than how the space looks.

A barbershop can be a place to decompress, he said, to talk about what’s going on in the world or to take a break from it.

"I want people to feel a sense of home and comfort," Easton said.

When someone sits down in his chair, he wants them to slow down, he said.

Easton gives each of his clients a “handcrafted” haircut that is tailored to their head shape and hair type, he said.

He added that he had a “knack” for cutting hair when he was in high school and would cut the hair of his friends and family.

He also liked the freedom of expression that came with being a barber, he said. He enjoyed being able to artistically express himself with his own hair and tattoos.

After going to beauty school in Salem, Easton spent time in Portland honing his craft before coming back to the mid-Willamette Valley where he grew up.

There he learned to work on a variety of hair types and textures with the diversity of his clientele, a skill set he said he hopes to share.

“Bringing more skills for the growing diversity of Albany is key to making people feel community; having that public support in all ways,” he said.