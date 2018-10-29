What article by a local lead author has been signed by 15,364 scientists from 184 countries before publication? Has been endorsed by an additional 45,000 scientists since publication in November 2017? And has been translated into 21 different languages?
The answer is the “World Scientists’ Warning to Humanity: A Second Notice,” whose lead author is Oregon State University’s distinguished professor William Ripple. As a health checkup for planet Earth, this story has reached millions of people and is one of the most widely discussed and endorsed scientific articles of recent times. It has reached up to 16 million followers on Twitter alone.
The “Scientists’ Warning” will have a presence at the United Nations climate change meetings in Poland in December.
Now, on the one-year anniversary of the warning, local folks will have an opportunity to hear from Ripple himself. "From Wolves to the Warning to Humanity — Facing the Environmental Crisis Through Science” is the title of his illustrated talk. His presentation will take place at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Whiteside Theater, 361 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis. This event is free, but tickets are required. RSVP at bit.ly/sciencepubcorvallis.
That's not the only event of note during November. Consider adding these to your calendar:
• It Takes A Community To Raise A Village: 7 p.m. Nov. 1, First Presbyterian Church, Dennis Hall, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis. Free presentation by Dan Bryant of SquareOne Villages, Eugene. Tiny house villages are being used in Eugene to address transitional and affordable housing needs. Could a similar model work in Corvallis? Information: Email info@sustainablecorvallis.org, 541-230-1237.
• Author Event with Ben Goldfarb: 7 p.m. Nov. 2, CH2MHill Alumni Center, Willamette Room, 725 SW 26th St., Oregon State University campus. Environmental journalist and author Ben Goldfarb presents his new book “Eager: The Surprising, Secret Life of Beavers and Why They Matter.” Free. Information: Email carly.lettero@oregonstate.edu.
• Repair Fair: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, OSUsed Store, 644 SW 13th St, Corvallis. Bring broken items and learn how to fix them for free; demonstrations teach other skills. Information: http://tiny.cc/repair-fair, andrea.norris@oregonstate.edu, or call 541-737-5398.
• Kalapuya Language in Animal, Plant and Place Names: 7 p.m. Nov. 7, Majestic Theater, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis, Henry Zenk, primary linguist for the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde, shows how the local Kalapuya named important places and species and how some of those names are used in the local vernacular today. Free. Information: Email deckert@willamettewatershed.com.
• The Indigenous Naming of Unnamed Marys Peak Creeks: 6 p.m., Nov. 9, Old World Deli, 341 SW 2nd St., Corvallis. This presentation focuses on a proposal to use indigenous names for 10 unnamed creeks on Marys Peak. Free. Information: deckert@willamettewatershed.com.
• Trip by Transit to Downtown Albany: 9:30 a.m., return at various times between 1:40 and 5:30 p.m., Nov. 10, meet at Corvallis Downtown Transit Center, Fifth Street and Monroe Avenue. Join the Transportation Action Team for an excursion on the Linn-Benton Loop Bus and explore downtown Albany, including brunch, breweries, the Albany Farmers Market, the Veterans Day parade, the Historic Carousel & Museum, and more. RSVP required: http://tiny.cc/tripbytransit2018. For cost and more information, email KevinAGrant@gmail.com.
• Audubon Trip to Ankeny National Wildlife Refuge: 7:30 a.m.-noon Nov. 10, meet at Benton Center, 756 NW Polk Ave. in Corvallis, to arrange carpools. Free; all ages are welcome. Information: Email parrphil@comcast.net
• Kids’ Nature Snorkel: 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 11, location given upon registration. Learn about the wonderful wildlife and plants at Bald Hill Farm. Free, but space is limited. Information: Contact http://greenbeltlandtrust.org/event/kids-nature-snorkel/. RSVP to Rebecca@greenbeltlandtrust.org.
• Audubon Program Featuring James Cassidy: 6:30 -8:30 p.m., Nov. 15, Chintimini Senior Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Oregon State University’s soil science expert will share how to maintain healthy, organic garden soils. Free. Information: Email mark.baldwin2@comcast.net.
• Community Choice Energy – Should Oregon Communities Have a Choice? 7 p.m., Nov. 15, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Avenue. This free event features presentations and a panel discussion featuring Alan Hickenbottom, Oregon project manager, LEAN Energy US; and Janice Thompson, advocacy director, Oregon Citizens’ Utility Board. In eight states, communities have a choice about their sources of energy. Should Oregon join them? Information: Annette Mills, 541-230-1237.
• Wild and Scenic Film Festival: 5:30 -9 p.m. Nov. 15, Whiteside Theater, 361 SW Madison Ave. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., films start at 6:30 p.m. Thirteen short films focus on environmental education, outdoor adventure and conservation. Food, beer and cider available for purchase. Advance tickets: $15 adult, $10 youth. Information: Email engage@corvallisenvironmentalcenter.org.
• Fungus Family Fun: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 18, Peavy Arboretum, Northwest Peavy Arboretum Road, Corvallis. Investigate mushrooms and hike in the forest. Expert mycologists on site. Creative fungus art and other activities. Entry is free; suggested donation $5-$20, sliding scale (cash and card accepted). Information: Email engage@corvallisenvironmentalcenter.org.
• Audubon Greets Autumn, 1-3 p.m. Nov. 18, Hesthavn Nature Center, 8590 NW Oak Creek Drive, Corvallis. Fall thumb art, scavenger hunt, leaf identification. Free. All ages welcome. Information: Email valchuckwalla@yahoo.com.