I was recently purchasing some plants at a local garden center. The store had some beautiful mason bee nest boxes for sale. The young clerk told me how a customer had bought one and returned two weeks later, excited to relate the mason bee activity at the box. He thought it was pretty cool.
Sadly, the store had thoughtlessly put up the display right next to the chemical insecticide spray display, which could imply that it is OK for the two to coexist. Pesticides are wreaking havoc on both native bees and domestic hives. I did point out the discrepancy to the young clerk; the thought had never occurred to him.
Even the most environmentally sensitive of us have these discrepancies in our lives. Learn more about how to reduce these during one of these May events.
• Bike Repair Clinics at the Corvallis Bicycle Collective: 10:30 a.m. to noon, May 4, 11, 18, 25, 707 NW 10th St., Corvallis. Learn how to repair your bike. RSVP at www.corvallisbikes.org/bikeeducation. Free. For information, contact info@corvallisbikes.org.
• Tenth Annual Natural Areas Celebration Week: various times, May 4-12, various locations. through May 12, various locations. Free guided events will occur daily to celebrate the natural areas in and around Corvallis. Check out the website for listings at https://sustainablecorvallis.org/2019/04/natural-areas-celebration-week-2019/. For information contact monroemolly@hotmail.com .
• Owens Farm History Walk: 9 a.m. to noon, May 4, meet at Greenbelt Land Trust’s office to carpool, 101 SW Western Blvd, Corvallis. Participants are urged not to go directly to Owens Farm; carpooling and registration beforehand are essential. Learn about the history of the Knotts-Owens family and Greenbelt’s restoration efforts and vision for the site. Free. Register at http://greenbeltlandtrust.org/event/owens-farm-history-walk.
• Field Guide to the Birds of Oregon: 1-3 p.m., May 5, Eagle Marsh Kiosk on Buena Vista Road, Ankeny Wildlife Refuge, 2301 Wintel Road S., Jefferson. Author and birder Dave Irons leads this free event. For information, contact fwvnwrc.outreach@gmail.com.
• Get There Corvallis 2019: various times, May 6-13, various locations. Ten days of events encouraging and rewarding the use of eco-friendly transportation options. Free. For information check out the website at https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/publicworks/page/get-there-corvallis-2019 or contact Josh.Capps@corvallisoregon.gov.
• South Town Farmers Market Stand: 5-7 p.m, May 7, 14, 21, 28, 1470 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. Free; family and dog-friendly. For information, contact Lindsey Trempler at tremplerfamilyfarms@gmail.com.
• Local Food Forum – A Three Part Series: 7 p.m., May 7, 16, and 30, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Free presentations with local growers, producers and sellers from different food sectors: Grains (May 7), Produce (May 16), and Beverages (May 30). For more information contact info@sustainablecorvallis.org or 541-230-1237.
• Climate Solutions — What Every Parent and Community Member Needs to Know and Do: 5-7 p.m., May 9, Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. Information, resources, and incentives for reducing your carbon footprint. Free. Information and registration at http://tinyurl.com/climate-solutions-CHS.
• Paradise Near Corvallis – A Lifetime of Favorite Hikes: 6:30 p.m., May 9, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. Lifelong hiker and longtime official with the Marys Peak Group, Sierra Club, Barry Wulff presents 10 favorite hikes. Free. For information contact Dave Eckert at deckert@willamettewatershed.com .
• Mill Race Tour in South Corvallis: 3 p.m., May 10, meet at Thompson Shelter, Avery Park, 1200 SW Avery Park Drive, Corvallis. Bike or take the city trolley on the 12 Corvallis Creek Tour, which follows the Mill Race in south Corvallis. Free; registration required. Limited trolley seats are available. For more information or to register, contact Dave Eckert at deckert@willamettewatershed.com.
• Wildflower Wander: 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., May 11, meet at Greenbelt Land Trust, 101 SW Western Blvd., Corvallis, to carpool. Free exploration of the Kingston Prairie Preserve, a 155-acre property protecting some of the best remaining native prairies in the Willamette Valley. Register at http://greenbeltlandtrust.org/event/wildflower-wander.
• Finley Wildlife Refuge Field Trip: 7:30 a.m. to noon, May 11, meet at Benton Center, 756 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis, to carpool. Explore the area along Finley Road on this free, all ages field trip. For information contact proebstw@gmail.com.
• Mothers’ Day Open House at Chintimini Wildlife Center: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 12, Chintimini Wildlife Center, 311 NW Lewisburg Ave., Corvallis. Bird-watching tours and plenty of kid-friendly activities. Flight demonstrations with the Raptor Ambassadors. $5 suggested donation for admission. For information contact outreach@chintiminiwildlife.org.
• Solar Makes Sense: 7:00 p.m., May 13, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. Solar experts will discuss how people can make the transition to solar. Free. For information, contact info@sustainablecorvallis.org, or 541-230-1237.
• The Inviolable Biophysical Principles That Govern How a Forest Functions: 7:30 p.m., May 13, Room 208, Cordley Hall, Oregon State University, 2701 SW Campus Way. Free talk by research scientist Chris Maser. For information, contact estherco@peak.org.
• Local Solutions to Climate Change: 6-8 p.m, May 14, Block 15 Brewery & Tap Room, 3415 SW Deschutes St., Corvallis. Ideas and resources for fostering change. Free. For information, check out https://www.facebook.com/TapTalksCorvallis or contact 500wscorvallis@gmail.com
• Electric Vehicle House Party: 7 p.m., May 15, location given upon registration. Learn about making the transition from a gasoline car to an electric vehicle. Free. For information or to register, contact sustainablecorvallis.org or info@sustainablecorvallis.org or541-230-1237.
• Spring Repair Fair: 5:30-7:30 p.m., May 15, OSUsed Store, 644 SW 13th St., Corvallis. Learn how to repair your broken items. For information, contact Andrea.Norris@oregonstate.edu.
• Birding in Costa Rica: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., May 16, Chintimini Senior Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave., Corvallis. Birders Matt and Sue Powell will share their experiences. Free. For information contact mark.baldwin2@comcast.net.
• Let’s Pull Together: 9 a.m. to noon, May 18, Marys River Park, 300 S. 11th St., Philomath. Join the city of Philomath, Benton Soil and Water Conservation District and the Marys River Watershed Council to help remove invasive species at Marys River Park. Free. For information, contact MarysRiver@mrwc.org.
• Corvallis Spring Roll: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., May 19, Cloverland Park, 29th Street and Garfield Avenue, Corvallis. Ninth annual bike safety and skills event for kids 12 and younger. Check out the website at www.corvallisbikes.org/corvallisspringroll. The Cycle Fair is free. The Road Ride requires paid registration with some scholarships available. For more information contact projects@corvallisbikes.org.
• Avery House Native Plant Garden: 10 a.m.-noon, May 19, garden surrounding the Avery House, 1200 Avery Park Drive. Volunteer to help with gardening in the native plant garden. For information, contact estherco@peak.org.
• Marys River and Luckiamute Friends and Family Nights: 5 p.m.to closing, May 21, McMenamins Corvallis Pub, 420 NW Third St., Corvallis. The Marys River Watershed Council and the Luckiamute Watershed Council for a McMenamins Friends and Family Night: 50 percent of the night’s sales benefit the councils. For information contact MarysRiver@mrwc.org .
• Kingston Prairie Field Trip: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., May 22, meet at the Greenbelt Land Trust office at 101 SW Western Blvd, Corvallis. This free field trip checks out the wildflowers of a prairie that was never plowed. Drive time is one hour each way. For more information or to RSVP contact matt@greenbeltlandtrust.org since this is a delicate site and limited to 12 people.
• The Grasses of Marys Peak: 6 p.m., May 22, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Barbara Wilson, the leader of the Carex Working Group and co-author of "Field Guide to the Grasses of Oregon and Washington," will speak about the grasses found in the Marys Peak meadows. Free. To register, contact Dave Eckert at deckert@willamettewatershed.com.
• Beer and Botany Walk at Luckiamute Meadows: 9 a.m. to noon, May 25, location given upon registration. The Greenbelt Land Trust, brewers from Sky High Brewing, and botanists unite for a free walk at Luckiamute Meadows in Kings Valley. Register at http://greenbeltlandtrust.org/event/Beer+and+Botany+at+Luckiamute+Meadows.