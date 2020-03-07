Earth Year for March 2020: Life among the life in home garden

"Everyone loves nature until it happens to them," says a friend of mine. Our garden and sometimes our house is a good example. As my 11-year-old neighbor girl says, if she were a wild creature, she would come and eat in my garden. Actually she does that too.

We have had the usual deer, so up went an 8-foot deer fence. Two years running I lost beets and then potatoes to voles. Who knew such tiny creatures could eat the entire inside of a large beet, leaving the skin, a mocking reminder of what we lost for the dinner table? By accident I discovered that leaving a bit of black plastic on a pile of sod (removed due to the deer fence installation) encouraged a plethora of grass snakes to take up residence by the dozens. They have kept the voles under control the last three years.

Rats seem to be a permanent part of our landscape. They have particularly high IQs, most likely due to their diet of highly nutritious organic fruits and vegetables from our garden. They outsmart the traps most of the time, but my husband continues to be diligent and we celebrate when we have one less. At least that is what we choose to believe. Nature does not give us a say in who is invited to our little paradise.