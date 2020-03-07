Earth Year for March 2020: Life among the life in home garden

"Everyone loves nature until it happens to them," says a friend of mine. Our garden and sometimes our house is a good example. As my 11-year-old neighbor girl says, if she were a wild creature, she would come and eat in my garden. Actually she does that too.
We have had the usual deer, so up went an 8-foot deer fence. Two years running I lost beets and then potatoes to voles. Who knew such tiny creatures could eat the entire inside of a large beet, leaving the skin, a mocking reminder of what we lost for the dinner table? By accident I discovered that leaving a bit of black plastic on a pile of sod (removed due to the deer fence installation) encouraged a plethora of grass snakes to take up residence by the dozens. They have kept the voles under control the last three years.
Rats seem to be a permanent part of our landscape. They have particularly high IQs, most likely due to their diet of highly nutritious organic fruits and vegetables from our garden. They outsmart the traps most of the time, but my husband continues to be diligent and we celebrate when we have one less. At least that is what we choose to believe. Nature does not give us a say in who is invited to our little paradise.
When we first moved in 14 years ago, we had a teenage gang of raccoons with anger management problems. They quarreled vociferously under the bedroom window in the wee hours of the morning. Even worse was their tendency to dig up newly planted bulbs and plants. I planted the same spring bulbs several times our first year. They liked the grubs that proliferate in our soil and the plant removal was secondary. Now the plants are established and not easily moved.
Last summer we had a clique of juvenile spotted towhees who ravaged the blueberries. Normally we have an “agreement” with the birds — they don’t eat all the berries. But these teen towhees ignored the agreement, so I had to race outside to get the berries before they did, and they let me know of their annoyance.
Our most recent visitor was a northern flicker who decided the highest part of house would be great for a nest hole. He or she worked diligently on a large rectangular hole higher than we dare go on a ladder. Blue chips from our house now litter the ground beneath and we spent quite a bit of time getting estimates for the repair — not cheap. As I write this, the repair is complete, a flicker box installed (also not cheap) in hopes they will take up residence and deter other flicker home-seekers from pummeling our siding.
Mostly nature in the garden is welcome. Pacific starflower drifted in a couple of years ago making a welcome pink carpet before disappearing for the summer. Mosses and lichens appear everywhere in profusion. Birds abound to the point where they occasionally forget I am outside and they fly into me. Frogs startle me when repot porch plants looking irritated that I have disturbed their home. Once a grass snake slithered under the door to my studio when I was teaching a piano student. Fortunately I had the right student for that event and he thought it was pretty cool.
The flicker has returned and is happily pecking on the hole to the flicker box. I have high hopes!
Enjoy the following events and discover more about our natural world.
"Seeing the Forest and the Trees: Stewarding Our Public Lands": 6 to 7:30 p.m., March 12, Marys River Grange, 2407 Grange Hall Road, Philomath. An Oregon Humanities community conversation with facilitator Mariah Action. What are the beliefs we have about our forests and what will we, as a state, do to steward, manage and protect this special resource? Free. Information: marys rivergrange@gmail.com or 541-829-2907.
Audubon Coastal Field Trip: 7:30 a.m. through whole day, March 14. Meet at Willamette Park Shelter at the east end of SE Goodnight Avenue. Pre-registration required. Information: CorvallisAudubonSecondSaturday@gmail.com.
Winter Wildlife Field Day: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 14, William L. Finley National Wildlife Refuge, 26208 Finley Refuge Road. The theme for this year's popular bilingual environmental education event is "Water: the Life in Wildlife." There will be more stations, seating, tents, and activities, plus favorites like owl pellet dissection. This event is free. Information: 541-757-7236 (hablamos Español).
Earth Month Planning Meeting: 6:30 to 8 p.m., March 16 and 30, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Boulevard. Help plan events and activities to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day (April 22, 2020). Work with local community members to mobilize an effective response to the climate crisis. All are welcome at these free planning sessions. Information: 500WScorvallis@gmail.com.
"How Marys Peak Impacts the Weather and Climate of Corvallis": 6 p.m., March 17, Old World Deli, 341 SE Second St. Oregon State University professor Nick Siler has researched the weather patterns and climate changes of the Oregon Coastal Mountains and Cascade Mountains and will focus on how Marys Peak impacts our weather patterns. Anyone who has watched an incoming storm from the summit of Marys Peak will easily recognize the Marys Peak does, in fact, influence the weather of Corvallis. Free; no reservations are necessary, but arrive early for a seat. Information: Dave Eckert, deckert@willamettewatershed.com.
Audubon Program: "Worth Mathewson and the Natural History of the Band-Tailed Pigeon": 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., March 19, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Avenue, Wesley Hall. This talk is free. Information: mark.baldwin2@comcast.net.
"Bill Sullivan’s New Hiking Trails of Northwest Oregon": 6:30 p.m., March 19, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. The legendary Oregon explorer and author presents new trails he has discovered in the northwest portion of Oregon. Copies of his new book of the same title, as well as his other books, will be available. Free; no reservations are necessary, but arrive early for a seat. Information: Dave Eckert at deckert@willamettewatershed.com.
Volunteer Planting at Skunk/Alder Creek: 9 a.m. to noon, March 20, Oak Creek and Canyon drives. Help the Marys River Watershed Council, Benton County and Corvallis Odd Fellows plant native trees and shrubs at Skunk/Alder Creek. Information: https://www.mrwc.org/connect/events/ or 541-758-7597.
"Local Food Forum: Farmers and Food in Transition": 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., March 26, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Panelists are local farmers who have either sold their land and business operations recently, or will be in the coming years. Learn about their opportunities and challenges and the resources that keep farmland in farm hands. Guest participants include Oregon Agricultural Trust and several other Oregon nonprofit organizations working to preserve Oregon’s farmland and local food. Information: www.sustainablecorvallis.org, or 541-230-1237. Free.
Marys Peak Certified Interpretive Guide Workshop: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., March 28 and 29, location given when pre-registering. This two-day workshop trains participants to become certified Marys Peak Interpretive Guides, and includes a trip up Marys Peak (weather permitting). Pre-registration required with a selection process for limited participation. No participation charge, but commitments to lead field tours are required. Graduates are required to take a low-level federal security clearance to work with the public. Information/registration: Dave Eckert, deckert@willamettewatershed.com.