Earth Year Calendar for October 2020: How will we respond to wildfires?

“I wonder if this is the fate for the Willamette Valley as we become drier and hotter. Will our children experience heartache at the places that are gone when they become adults? Will we be evacuating from our homes in a hurry like the people in Paradise, California, did in 2018?” I wrote this in my previous article on Aug. 26. By the time it was published on Sept. 11, we had endured days of smoke and ash, 10% of Oregon’s population was experiencing a Level 1, 2 or 3 evacuation status, and fires had destroyed small towns and threatened the suburbs of Portland. I did not expect this to happen so soon.
We took some time off at Odell Lake beginning Labor Day. Our first day was idyllic with clear blue skies and nice lakeside hike and a cozy little cabin. By evening smoke had moved in and it was pretty gusty. We wondered where the fire was. Next morning my husband and I discovered we had both lain awake during the night wondering if we would be called to evacuate. In the morning this seemed a bit paranoid. Next day dawned bright and clear, if windy. We decided to explore some of the little lake walks along the road to Waldo Lake. It was strangely silent with little traffic. One group of young people was heading in for a couple of nights, but that was our only encounter. We enjoyed the quiet of the trails and the weather, which was not only windy but pretty chilly.
We stopped at the Gold Lake Trail on our way back to Odell and discovered they were in the process of closing the Gold Lake campground along with others in the Middle Santiam area due to the fire. Now we knew about the Holiday Farm Fire. We took time to pick mountain blueberries for next morning’s breakfast granola.
The next morning we prepared to leave with the intention of doing a lower elevation hike to break up the trip home. By the time we approached the valley, smoke was thick. We thought it would improve once past the McKenzie River, but it was as if the valley had become Dante’s inferno. That is when we turned on the news. We were shocked to find western Oregon up in flames.
We came home to an eerie orange glow, unbreathable air, and ash covering our landscape. Cobwebs stood out as they collected the ash. Our numerous birds and bees were noticeably absent. There was a strange silence.
I then realized that it was possible the trees we had hiked and backpacked through with our kids might be in our garden in the form of ash. Again I felt heartbroken. I continued to feel heartbroken, not only for the forests but also all the life in those forests. I felt heartbroken for the people who had fled the fire and lost their homes and businesses. I felt heartbroken for the little cafes where we had pie and breakfasts and other small businesses we had stopped by over decades.
I called my daughter in Iowa to let her know we had returned safely. She had been calling Odell Lodge both Tuesday and Wednesday concerned that we were trapped (we had no cell service, but they had a satellite phone). The office staff told her we were in the best place in Oregon at the moment.
Then I heard about George Atiyeh, who died in the Beachie Creek Fire. His home was along the North Fork Road, close to the Opal Creek Wilderness. He was the nephew of our former governor, Vic Atiyeh, and he had worked in his family’s mining business in the area and later became a logger.
When the U.S. Forest Service was possibly going to log the old growth near where he grew up, he became an advocate for saving the Opal Creek area from being clearcut. After years of showing the area to politicians, reporters and others with influence and working with other advocates, the area became the Opal Creek Wilderness and Scenic Recreation Area in 1996, protecting 34,000 acres. Yet another loss.
I have hiked and backpacked many times in the Opal Creek Wilderness and always viewed the area as one of the “thin places” — a spiritual place. It was the place where, when my sister was dying of cancer in faraway Louisiana years ago, a group of us wrote prayers and thoughts for her on pieces of bark and sent them down the river as we sang “Amazing Grace.” My sister was not an outdoors person, but she considered Opal Creek her place even though she had never been there.
Last month I mentioned the role of climate change in our increasingly more frequent and more intense wildfires.
Friends of OSU Old Growth, in their recent newsletter, mentioned some research that surprised me and gives us some new food for thought.
A significant body of research has shown a strong link between managed (private) forest lands and wildfire intensity. A 2018 study by OSU researchers found, "Intensively managed private forestlands tended to burn with greater severity than older state and federal forests ... even after accounting for the age of forested stands." You can find a nice summary of the OSU research here: https://today.oregonstate.edu/news/high-wildfire-severity-risk-seen-young-plantation-forests.
We all strive to come up with reasons for these disasters, but what is important is to realize we are all complicit. What will we do now that we have experienced fires like California’s? We can forget and continue living our lives of consumption. Or we can take responsibility both at the personal level by our actions and at the community level by our willingness to take on a chunk of the problem. Which of these approaches will we tell our children about?
Even during pandemic times there are some local activities we can be a part of. Enjoy!
• Corvallis Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesdays and Saturdays, Northwest First Street and Jackson Avenue. Farmers from six counties are selling fresh, highly quality agricultural products from our region. Check out the “Keeping markets safe for everyone” section of the website to find out what customers can expect at the market and what’s expected of customers. It also includes a list of online, delivery, and pickup options to obtain local foods. See www.locallygrown.org for more information.
• "The Nature of Isolation," Oct. 1-31, virtual. Tune in each day during October as writers, artists, and musicians share work exploring themes of nature, their home ecosystems, and isolation during the pandemic. These selected works, chosen out of nearly 300 submissions, will be shared via short videos each day. Follow along on Spring Creek Project's YouTube, Facebook, or Instagram. Free. For more information on this Spring Creek Project sponsored event, contact Carly.Lettero@oregonstate.edu.
• Cookies for the Coalition, now through Oct. 15. For every box of cookies purchased from Coocoos Cookies through Oct. 15, $1 will be donated to the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition. To order, go to coocooscookies.com.
• Candidates Forum for City Council Ward 7, 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 6, via Zoom. Join to hear Nic Bowman and Paul Shaffer respond to questions about issues of importance to our community. Submit questions for the candidates at lwv.corvallis.or.us. All of the questions will be given to the candidates, and some will be asked during the forum. Via Zoom webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88560351849. Recorded for later viewing. For more information, go to www.lwv.corvallis.or.us. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Corvallis and NAACP Corvallis/Albany Branch.
• Candidates Forum for Benton County Board of Commissioners, 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 14, via Zoom. Join to hear candidates for Position 2, Xan Augerot (DEM), Mike Beilstein (PGP & PRO) and Tom Cordier (REP), followed by Position 3 candidates Nancy V. Wyse (DEM) and John E. Sarna (REP). Cody Serdar (LIB) is unable to attend. Both positions are four-year terms, and voters will participate in ranked choice voting. Submit questions for the candidates at lwv.corvallis.or.us. All of the questions will be given to the candidates, and some will be asked during the forum. Zoom webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88172866240. Recorded for later viewing. For more information, go to www.lwv.corvallis.or.us. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Corvallis and NAACP Corvallis/Albany Branch.
• Champinefu Lecture Series, "Changes in the Land: Oregon 1800 to 2020," 7 p.m. Oct. 14, via Zoom. Presentation by Stephen Dow Beckham, professor emeritus of history at Lewis & Clark College. This Storymap presentation shows how the Oregon landscape has changed from indigenous management to fur trappers to settlers to the industrial age in just over 200 years. Virtual presentation via Zoom: https://grandronde-org.zoom.us/j/92489033278?pwd=SVZuRXlGMTUxMFU2NS94aUNyNmpGZz09. This free event does not require registration, but has a 300-person limit. For more information, contact deckert@willamettewatershed.com.
• "How Birds and Other Wild Animals Survive Unpredictable and Changing Environmental Conditions," 7 p.m. Oct. 15, virtual. This free Audubon Society online program features presenter James Cornelius. For more information, contact audubon.corvallis@gmail.com.
• Meet the Marys: An Annual Celebration, October, virtual. Join the Marys River Watershed Council and partners in celebrating the Marys River watershed. Over the next two months, they will be having free virtual tours and educational activities and inviting folks to connect with the Marys River, as well as the many wineries, breweries, other businesses, and artists that call the watershed home. Free. Learn more at www.mrwc.org/connect/events/. Contact marysriver@mrwc.org for information about how to have your business or work featured.
• Virtual Wild and Scenic Film Festival, 6 p.m., Nov. 12. There will be an exciting lineup of films highlighting the beauty and wonder of our world while featuring some amazing adventurers and athletes. Films from around Oregon and the world will transport you down epic rivers, up awe-inspiring mountains, through beautiful valleys and past the various people and places that define our lives. This is the fifth year this national tour of outdoor adventure and environmental films will be brought to Corvallis by the Corvallis Environmental Center. You will receive a link to the films at the time and date above at the email address you provide. You will have up to five days to view the films and can view them multiple times during that time. Get tickets here: www.corvallisenvironmentalcenter.org/wildandscenic. For more information, contact engage@corvallisenvironmentalcenter.org.
Maureen Beezhold has been writing the monthly Earth Year column since 1999. She works with the sustainability committee at the Beit Am Jewish Community and organizes a monthly walk for Corvallis-area interfaith leaders. She can be reached at 541-752-3517 or maureentns@peak.org.
