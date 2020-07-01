Earth Year Calendar for June 2020: Noise pollution a growing issue

As summer arrives and we glory in the outdoors, there is one thing I miss about the dark months — quiet. Summer means outdoor parties with loud music, riding my bike with “boom cars” blasting loud music, road construction and repair, building construction, weed trimmers, mowers and blowers. We don’t hear much about noise pollution, but it does have a major impact on our health and that of the creatures we share the planet with.
Years ago I lived on a street here in Corvallis where a construction project involved piledriving into rock for about a week. The site was a block away, and you could hear it all over Corvallis. I tried to be away from the house but had to return to teach piano. What an ordeal as the piledriver did its work in a regular rhythm, creating big booms and shaking the house. By the end of three or four hours of teaching, I was in tears from the stress of the noise. Later, in the same location, we heard loud music being blasted from the newly remodeled football stadium, and this was not during a game.
Research has shown the deleterious effects of loud noise on our health. It is associated with cardiovascular problems, high blood pressure, high stress levels, tinnitus, hearing loss, sleep problems. The European Environment Agency estimates that noise contributes to 72,000 hospital admissions and 16,600 premature deaths every year just in Europe. High continuous noise levels set off your stress response, which then raises your blood pressure and heart rate, which can lead to cardiovascular disease. Excessive noise levels can also cause depression, anxiety and fatigue in both humans and animals. Anyone who has a dog knows the challenge they have around Fourth of July fireworks. Wild animals suffer as well. It can interfere with breeding cycles and communication and is contributing to the extinction of some species.
The World Health Organization’s definition of noise pollution is sound above 65 decibels. It becomes harmful above 75 decibels and painful above 120 decibels. They recommend noise levels below 65 during the day and, for restful sleep at night, keeping the level at 30 decibels and below. Apparently, even if you think you can “sleep through anything,” you are still affected. Your ears do not shut down at night. Our ears need 16 hours of rest to make up for two hours of noise levels at 100 decibels. High noise levels also affect our ability to concentrate and focus and are bad for our memory.
Here are some of the main culprits. Traffic noise is obvious (a car horn is 90 decibels). Air traffic is a big factor if you live near an airport. Beautiful Kew Gardens outside of London is a challenge to enjoy as it is on the flight path for planes leaving Heathrow, one of the busiest airports in the world.
Construction sites for buildings and roads are big contributors, with some equipment running at 110 decibels. Outdoor bars and restaurants can produce more than 100 decibels. Even a howling or barking dog can come in at 60 to 80 decibels, causing problems if prolonged.
Some folks seem to be quite sound-sensitive. When I was a very young child, I was very sensitive to noise. Fireworks were excruciating for me. My parents did not even have a telephone until I was 6 because the ringing would put me in tears. Fortunately, I have adjusted to phones and vacuum cleaners. I still have problems with loud noise. I am not fond of fireworks. I do not go to restaurants playing loud music. I have limited tolerance for noisy cities.
So this summer, be considerate of others and think about how you contribute to noise pollution. Does your neighbor really want to hear your favorite music while in their garden or home? Can you invest in hand tools or at least electric garden equipment to groom your landscape? Can you train your dog to not constantly bark? Can you reduce traffic by walking, biking or grouping your errands together? Remember how quiet our streets were before “Phase 2”? Will you support noise ordinances in our community and county that protect our health?
Enjoy these events this month — some are online and some are in person!
Corvallis Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays, First Street at Jackson Avenue. Farmers are selling fresh, high-quality agricultural products from our region. Check out the “Keeping markets safe for everyone” section of their website to find out what customers can expect at the market and what’s expected of customers. It also includes a list of online, delivery, and pickup options to obtain local foods. Contact: www.locallygrown.org.
Let’s Keep Connected: 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Organized in response to COVID-19, these weekly crowdcasts support and connect small business owners, entrepreneurs, service providers, mentors, subject matter experts and people who just want to connect and help. For more information, contact https://letskeepconnected.org/. Sponsored by the Foundry Collective and Corvallis-Benton County Economic Development Office.
Philomath Farmers Market: 2 to 5 p.m. July 5, 12, 19 and 26 outside the Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate Street, Philomath. Come support your local farmers and healthy, resilient, efficient agriculture at the pilot Philomath Farmers Market! June 28-Aug. 2. Details at bountifulbackyard.org/market. For more information, contact mark@bountifulbackyard.org.
It’s On Us community meal days: Various times Tuesdays and Fridays, July 3-31, various locations. IOU Corvallis relies on community-sourced funds to provide business to restaurants, meals for folks who need a boost, and security to our friends and neighbors. Every Tuesday and Friday, IOU Corvallis pays a local restaurant to provide a “community meal” for anyone who needs it — no questions asked, no needs assessment. Like the group on Facebook to keep current with goals, menus and schedules. Follow on Instagram to help spread the word, and for quick updates. For more information, check out www.itsonuscorvallis.org/ or contact itsonus.corvallis@gmail.com.
Meet the Builder: 3 p.m. July 8. Join Greenbelt Land Trust and builder Alan Ayres to tour the in-progress construction of the Confluence building. Learn about the use of sustainable, local materials and energy-efficient design in the construction of this future home for Greenbelt and local conservation partners. This event will be postponed if the organizers are unable to meet state guidelines for physical distancing. Preregister at http://greenbeltlandtrust.org/events/. For more information, contact mbenotsch@greenbeltlandtrust.org.
Walkable Cities: 7 to 8 p.m. July 8-29. This four-week discussion course will explore "Walkable Cities" by Jeff Speck, a lively and interesting read that describes how we can better design our cities for pedestrian access, as well as improve our downtowns and communities. If you’re interested in positive change, this is an excellent book. Limited to 10 people; register at info@sustainablecorvallis.org. Participants will need to purchase or borrow the book. For more information, contact Charlyn Ellis, charlyn.l.ellis@gmail.com.
Maureen Beezhold has been writing the Earth Year monthly column since 1999. She works with the sustainability committee at the Beit Am Jewish Committee and organizes a monthly walk for Corvallis-area interfaith leaders. She can be reached at 541-752-3517 or maureentns@peak.org.
