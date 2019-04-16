The Marys Peak Group of the Sierra Club is hosting an Earth Day tour of three large-scale city solar arrays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, April 22.
This is the 12th time the group has organized an Earth Day tour. Travel will be by bicycle and car pool.
Space is limited. Those interested can register by emailing Mike Neeley-Brown at snaebs@gmail.com. Neeley-Brown will provide participants with the meeting location and other logistics.
Questions on the tour that involve matters other than registration should go to Dave Eckert at deckert@willamettewatershed.com.