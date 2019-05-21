Early election results Tuesday night showed the possibility of two new faces on the Greater Albany Public Schools board.
Michael Thomson appeared to beat out incumbent Lyle Utt for his Zone 3 seat, leading by a 3,707 to 1,564 margin in results from Linn and Benton counties released just after 8 p.m.
In the three-way race for the at-large position, Eric Aguinaga, with 2,317 votes, appeared to have a lead over Miriam Cummins and Jim Jansen. Cummins and Jansen each had less than 2,000 votes.
The position is currently held by Frank Bricker, who announced he would be retiring at the end of the school year.
Thomson, 48, has a second-grader at Takena Elementary School and said he ran for the position to work to lower class sizes and find resources to help students meet their mental and emotional needs as well as expand career technical education.
"I was a little surprised," he said Tuesday night. "Here's the thing. I ran a campaign where I went door-to-door. I worked hard and took it seriously and put in the time."
Aguinaga, 35, also has students in the district and previously sat on the district’s bond oversight committee.
"I wasn't watching that closely," he said of election results. "I usually give it 15 minutes or so. I'm just happy and thankful for my supporters and am excited for the future."
Cummins, while appearing unsuccessful in her run for a seat on the GAPS board, had an early lead over Amber Aguinaga for a spot on the Linn-Benton-Lincoln ESD board in Zone 6. Early results showed Cummins with just over 57% of the vote.
Elsewhere in the county, Randell Smith, a retired math teacher for the Central Linn School District, appeared to have won a seat on that district’s school board, garnering 351 votes to Carin Simon’s 207.
A $17.9 million bond proposal from the Santiam Canyon School District to replace schools, improve safety and add vocational classrooms appeared to be leading in early returns. As of 8 p.m., the vote to approve the bond measure was 517 "yes" votes to 444 "no."
In April, Superintendent Todd Miller said the district was running out of room and experiencing an increase in students, causing the need for a new junior/senior high school.
Erin Cramer appeared to have beat out Coral Ford for the Zone 2 seat in Santiam Canyon, 195 votes to 155.