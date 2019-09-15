A 25-year-old Brownsville woman died early Sunday in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 228 near milepost 4 in Linn County.
Oregon State Police troopers identified the victim as Jessie Kater.
Troopers said Kater was driving east on the highway when her 2002 Honda Civic was struck by a 2011 Chevy Silverado driven by Cody Sanders, 33, of Shedd. Troopers said Sanders' Silverado crossed into the eastbound lane and hit Kater's Civic. The accident occurred at 2:44 a.m., troopers said.
Kater was pronounced dead on the scene. Sanders and his two juvenile passengers were not injured in the crash, troopers said.
The State Police was assisted on the scene by the Linn County Sheriff's Office, the Brownsville Fire Department, the Lebanon Fire District and the Oregon Department of Transportation.