Linda Sadowsky’s father was the most patriotic man she ever met.
“He taught us to stand for the flag with our hands over our hearts,” she said Monday morning from her well-earned seat on the corner of Lyon Street and Fifth Avenue. The corner belongs to the city of Albany 364 days a year.
On Veterans Day, it belongs to the Sadowskys.
They have a routine: come early to save their corner, wait for Hasty Freez to open and order hamburgers and then watch the parade with hands over their hearts.
“We have always come to this parade,” Sadowsky said. “I was born here and we’ve always seen the parade.”
The Sadowskys’ cluster of chairs — which they placed on the corner around 7 a.m. on Monday — joined a trail of others set out by early birds eager for a front row seat to the Albany Veterans Day Parade, billed by organizers as the largest such celebration west of the Mississippi. The event boasted 400 motorcycles and nearly 200 parade entries that first rounded the corner onto Lyon Street just after 11 a.m. on Monday.
Thousands lined the streets by mid-morning but hours earlier, folding chairs started springing up in tight groups along the route for those who wanted a front-row seat to the action.
Amanda Kinghorn was parked outside the Albany Fire Station starting at 6:30 a.m. with her sign, “Donuts will save your marriage.”
“I come every year,” she said but this year, she wasn’t just a spectator — she’s a North Albany Middle School parent and the doughnuts were part of a fundraiser to pay for a June trip to Washington, D.C. at a cost of about $2,700 per student.
Kinghorn and other parents hoped to capitalize on other early birds who came to set out their chairs and — hopefully — buy a dozen doughnuts to support the cause.
The doughnuts hadn’t reached Valerie Wilkens by 10 a.m. A Salem resident, Wilkens drove into Albany by 8:30 to save a spot on Lyon Street for her two children, uncle, aunt and parents. By 10 a.m. she was seated, guarding a row of chairs and reading to pass the time.
“My husband works in Albany,” she said. “It’s our second year here but I have a parking spot right there and we have seats.”
Les Andersen didn’t need a seat to watch the parade — he walks alongside it. The veteran never saw combat but was stationed at Fort Dix in New Jersey in 1974. He now walks the parade every year selling balloon swords for $1. On Monday, he was tying off balloons and loading his cart by 9 a.m.
“I’m a magician normally,” he said. “I come to the parade every year I’m able and this year I’m able.”
Harry Lagerstedt, 94, also comes out to watch the parade every year he’s able. The World War II veteran stood on Second Avenue just before 10 a.m. and just beyond the judging booth on Monday in the Navy uniform he wore more than 70 years ago when he served on a transport ship.
“We carried 5,000 men at a time,” he said. “’Join the Navy and see the world,’ they said. And I did.”