Earlier, hotter, bigger and faster fires are fueling historic fire season

State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple pointed to the Grandview Fire north of Sisters in Deschutes County that has burned 6,000 acres as an example of how the state hopes to contain fires early.

An infusion of state funding and updated strategic plans for deploying forces around the state allowed for the pre-positioning of firefighting units and equipment.

The call for a surge of additional resources from local and regional firefighting units kept the blaze away from populated areas.

The fire is now 72% contained.

"This is a success story," Ruiz-Temple said. "The threat to the community was pretty significant."

Grafe said he was also confident that firefighters will be able to control the battle against the Elbow Creek Fire Fire in Wallowa County in the northeast corner of the state.

Though it has burned over 16,400 acres, the fire is 15% contained.

"They are feeling a bit more confident," Grafe said. "The next 48 hours will be a turning point."

Progress has also been made on the Jack Fire in southern Oregon, though it would likely burn for a long time because of the location and the ability of firefighters to get to the flames.