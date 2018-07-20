Douglas "Deex" Young III's Eagle Scout project is going to the dogs. Literally.
The 17-year-old Lebanon resident, a member of Troop 100 in Albany, took a break from lifeguarding duties at Camp Pioneer on July 14 to complete his Eagle project, making 57 tug-o'-war toys for dogs at SafeHaven Humane Society.
The project had to be completed that day because Young will turn 18 by the time Scout camp is over. But with close to 20 helpers, the work didn't take long.
In fact, according to fellow Scout Victor Maxfield, it wasn't even work. "This is actually fun," he commented.
Young and his volunteers spent the afternoon threading 3/8-inch nylon rope through holes drilled in 57 tennis balls, knotting one end and splicing the other back on itself to make a handle.
The figure-8 knot at the end is a common Scout knot, but the splicing pattern they used for the handle is no longer a part of current handbooks, said Scoutmaster Don Whittaker.
"This is old-school Scouts," he said.
Young said the project was on a list SafeHaven provided to him when he asked for ideas about what the no-kill shelter could use.
Young has two Eagle Scouts in his family already and his older sister, a Pathfinder, is finishing her Summit, the Venture Scout equivalent of Eagle.
He joined Scouts as a Tiger Cub when he was 5 and said family involvement with Scouts has helped keep him with the organization.
He said he also loves the opportunity to meet new people, which is part of the reason he continues to work summers at the Scout camp. "That's why I keep coming back for staffing," he said. "There's about 120, 200 Scouts a week up there. I meet every single one of them at least once, because they all want to get in the water."
Young said Scouting has provided a wealth of benefits, from the hands-on — "How to tie things down on a trailer," he said — to more intangible, such as leadership skills. For instance, he said, he can now stand in front of those same 200 Scouts and make announcements, something Scouting has helped him learn.
"What's awesome about being an Eagle Scout is even people who don't know what it takes know what it means," said Alyson Young, Deex's aunt.
Other people may have the skills to put a plan together, follow through and supply the leadership to get others to help, but when you're an Eagle Scout, "You can prove it," she said.
Young will receive his Court of Honor date after a Board of Review checks out his work.
Whittaker said Troop 100 has three Life Scouts working on developing Eagle Scout projects, and four, including Young, are awaiting a Court of Honor. Troop 100 has had about 15 to 16 Eagles awarded in the past five or six years.
Whittaker said he'd been on a 100-mile backpack trip with Young and said he admires the way he perseveres when times get tough.
"He's a Scout, top to bottom," Whittaker said. "He has all the qualities he needs."
