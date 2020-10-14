Duncan to serve 10th term as mayor of Harrisburg, aka "Mayberry"

Duncan and his wife, Donna Duncan, moved into a Victorian house in Harrisburg about 25 years ago. The structure needed repairs, but that fell right into Duncan’s wheelhouse since he worked as a finish carpenter.

Shortly after moving, he had problems with a sewer line, so he went to City Hall. “They were friendly and helped me out. We got to talking, and I got corralled onto the Planning Commission,” Duncan said.

A few months later, a vacancy came up on the City Council, and he was appointed. Jerry Buckles, the mayor at the time, took Duncan under his wing, and he was named council president. When Buckles retired for health reasons, Duncan became mayor pro tem.

“Most of the time in Harrisburg, you run unopposed unless you do something goofy,” Duncan said.

Sometimes keeping a low profile is a good thing, and Duncan said he can go shopping and not get recognized in town.