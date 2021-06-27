Due to heat wave, Oregon allows self-service gas until Tuesday night

With an excessive heat warning engulfing most of the Beaver State, the Office of the State Fire Marshal on Sunday temporarily suspended regulations that prohibit customers from pumping their own fuel at gasoline service stations in Oregon.

The suspension will be in place for two days, until Tuesday evening.

Gov. Kate Brown’s Office approved the suspension of the regulations.

The suspension doesn’t impact rural areas of the state or time frames that are already authorized for self-service refueling under Oregon law, according to a news release form the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

At the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Oregon also temporarily suspended its rules on customers pumping their own fuel at service stations for approximately two months.

