Dry Farming Field Day set for Aug. 26 in Corvallis

The Oregon State University Extension Small Farms Program and the OSU Department of Horticulture will offer a Dry Farming Field Day from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at the OSU Vegetable Research Farm, 34306 NE Electric Road, Corvallis.

Local residents are invited to learn about multiple dry farming research projects, join a field tour, taste different varieties of tomatoes and melons, and visit with other growers and researchers in the Dry Farming Collaborative.

Admission is free, but registration is required because space is limited. Information and registration are available at 541-713-5011, Teagan.moran@oregonstate.edu or https://smallfarms.oregonstate.edu/smallfarms/dry-farming.

The 2021 Dry Farming Field Day is supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture, Western Sustainable Agriculture Research & Education, the Dry Farming Institute, Baggett Frazier Endowment, and the Oregon Climate and Agriculture Network.

