The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a drug take-back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27. The event allows the public to safely dispose of expired or unused medications.
There are two locations, including a new one in the parking lot of Bi-Mart at 1555 SW 53rd St. in Corvallis. People interested in dropping off at this location are asked to enter the parking lot off of 53rd Street and follow the signs and directions of the volunteers. Medications can also be dropped off at the Philomath Police Department, 1010 Applegate St., Philomath.
Some items are not allowed at the event. For safety reasons, these include thermometers, intra-venous solutions, needles, EpiPens, or medical waste of any kind. Illegal drugs are also not accepted.
Medications can only be accepted from individual households, not from businesses such as nursing homes, doctor’s offices, or veterinary clinics. A complete list of restricted items is posted on the Sheriff’s Office website.
The event is sanctioned by the Drug Enforcement Administration as part of its National Take-Back Initiative. For more information, visit https://www.co.benton.or.us/sheriff/page/special-event-2019-drug-take-back.