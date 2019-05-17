A woman was taken to the hospital Friday after the car she was driving crashed into a house at 1111 NW Grant Ave. in Corvallis.
The incident occurred about 12:20 p.m. According to witnesses, the woman was driving east on Grant when her Kia Rio sedan jumped the curb for unknown reasons and slammed into the house, smashing the front end of the vehicle and leaving a visible indentation in a brick wall near the front door.
Emergency vehicles temporarily blocked the westbound lane of Grant while medics got the driver out of her vehicle and onto a stretcher and police officers examined the scene.
There were no passengers in the car and no one else was injured.
Ryan Stanton, owner of R&M Exterior Care, was power-washing the sidewalk when the car came hurtling past him and careened into the single-story ranch-style house.
“I was three feet away,” he said. “I don’t think she hit the brakes or anything. There was a loud boom.”
Resident Hannah Byrd was in her bedroom when she heard the crash.
“I thought maybe there was an explosion from the pressure washer,” she said. “I go running out and there was this car in the side of the house.”
Byrd said other motorists had stopped to check on the driver and were yelling for someone to call an ambulance, so she dialed 911.
No information was immediately available on the driver’s identity or the extent of her injuries, although she appeared to be conscious and alert as she was loaded into a waiting ambulance.
The Corvallis fire and police departments responded to the scene.