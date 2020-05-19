Driver killed in 99E collision near Harrisburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One driver was killed and another injured in a head-on crash on Highway 99E near Harrisburg Tuesday afternoon, the Oregon State Police reported.

Based on the initial investigation, the agency said in a press release, it appears that a southbound Kia Rio compact sedan crossed the centerline about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday near milepost 26 and collided with a northbound Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

The driver of the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the truck was taken to Riverbend Hospital in Springfield with unspecified injuries.

The state police did not release information Tuesday night about the identities or cities of residence of the two drivers.

The northbound lane of Highway 99E was closed at the scene of the accident for about an hour.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Harrisburg Fire & Rescue and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.

