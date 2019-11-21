{{featured_button_text}}
Highway 99W crash 22

Here is a look at the scene near where a motorist hit a cyclist Oct. 21 on Highway 99W. The cyclist, Jeremy Gruver of Corvallis, has died of his injuries.

 Anthony Rimel, Mid-Valley Media (File, 2019)

The death of a 32-year-old Corvallis cyclist killed in an Oct. 21 collision with a motorist on Highway 99 in South Corvallis remains under investigation.

Jeremy Gruver was struck by motorist McKenzie Davis, 19, while he was crossing Highway about 250 yards north of the First Alternative Co-Op on Southeast Chapman Place. Davis was driving a black 2001 Subaru Impreza.

No charges have been field against Davis, said Corvallis Police Lt. Dan Duncan.

Gruver was struck by Davis’ vehicle at 2:15 p.m. on Oct. 21. He died of his injuries a week later.

Davis was in the center-most lane, police said. No other vehicles or bicyclists were involved in the incident.

Davis has has been interviewed, but Corvallis Police Lt. Ryan Eaton added that the department is “looking for independent witnesses who have information about that crash. We want to have the biggest and clearest picture of what occurred and we need the community’s help.”

Those with information on the incident should call Detective Christy Molina at 541-766-6792.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

