Driver hurt in crash near Albany

One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Albany Friday night.

The two cars collided about 5:50 p.m. when one turned in front of the other at the intersection of Grand Prairie and Three Lakes roads, according to a Linn County Sheriff’s Office supervisor at the scene.

The driver of one of the vehicles was taken by ambulance to Samaritan Albany General Hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

Traffic was being routed around the area in the aftermath of the crash, but the roadway was reopen shortly after 7 p.m.

