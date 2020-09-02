Driver hospitalized after rollover crash near Jefferson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An adult male was taken to Salem Hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 99E north of Jefferson on Wednesday morning.

The driver was partially ejected from the Ford Mustang he was operating, which came to rest in a ditch near Robinson Road, said Tammy Robbins, Jefferson Fire District spokeswoman.

The crash was reported at 10:08 a.m. Wednesday, and Highway 99E was closed in both directions north of Jefferson for about an hour and a half, Robbins said.

The Albany Fire Department and the Turner Fire District responded to assist, and the Scio Fire District stood by at the Jefferson fire station while JFD personnel were on the scene.

