Driver faces charges after Highway 20 chase

A 39-year-old Corvallis man who allegedly almost ran over a sheriff’s deputy at a crash scene on Highway 20 last week and then fled when the deputy tried to write him a ticket is facing multiple charges.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash at 7:21 p.m. on Jan. 16 on Highway 20 at Granger Avenue, a few miles east of Corvallis. At 7:47 p.m. a Dodge Durango drove through the crash scene but failed to stop when signaled to do so and came close to hitting a deputy who was directing traffic, according to a report filed by the deputy.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The deputy pursued the eastbound sport-utility vehicle and pulled it over near Independence Highway, but the driver sped away again when the deputy tried to give him a citation, the report said. The vehicle eventually came to a stop at the entrance to Takena Landing, just west of Albany.

Steven Joseph Perkins was arrested on charges of attempting to elude a peace officer, giving false information, interfering with a peace officer, reckless endangerment and failure to carry or present a driver’s license.

In addition, Perkins was cited for careless driving, driving while suspended, failure to obey a traffic control device and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. According to the report, Perkins also had active arrest warrants out of Benton and Marion counties.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2