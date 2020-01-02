Driver critically injured in crash southeast of Albany

A driver was critically injured Thursday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash involving a livestock truck at Highway 20 near Goldfish Farm Road southeast of Albany.

The incident was reported shortly before 3 p.m.

At 4 p.m., Albany Police Department Sgt. Robert Hayes said officers were still investigating the crash.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, the highway was expected to be closed from Goldfish Farm Road to Knox Butte Road for several hours. Westbound drivers will be detoured onto Scravel Hill Road and eastbound drivers will be detoured onto Goldfish Farm Road during the investigation.

Hayes said the critically injured driver had to be extricated from a vehicle by Albany Fire Department and was transported to a hospital. No one else involved in the crash required medical transport, he added.

Oregon State Police and Linn County Sheriff's Office personnel were also at the scene. Oregon Department of Transportation handled traffic control through the area.

More details will be provided when available.

Love 3 Funny 1 Wow 4 Sad 26 Angry 3