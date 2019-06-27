A high-speed police chase that began in Philomath early Wednesday morning ended in a sleepy coastal subdivision near Seal Rock with the arrest of a 49-year-old Newport man on multiple criminal charges.
About 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday, a Philomath police officer observed a 1999 Nissan Sentra accelerating rapidly as it drove west on Main Street, hitting 70 mph as it moved from a 25 mph zone into a 40 mph zone, according to Sgt. David Gurski of the Philomath Police Department.
After the Nissan passed a tractor-trailer in a no passing zone, Officer Kevin Frahm turned on his emergency flashers and siren in an effort to pull the vehicle over, Gurski said, but the driver accelerated to about 95 mph and continued to flee west on Highway 20.
Deputies from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit but were unable to stop the Nissan before it crossed the Lincoln County line.
Lincoln County authorities were alerted to the vehicle’s approach at about 2:25 a.m., according to a news release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and spike strips were deployed by deputies and officers with the Newport and Toledo police departments in an attempt to stop the speeding Nissan.
The suspect turned off the highway onto Elk City Road and then made a series of turns, driving down gravel logging roads before turning onto North Beaver Creek Road in the Seal Rock area. After running over several spike strips, the suspect vehicle continued to limp along on three flat tires until coming to a halt on a dead-end street in the Makai subdivision north of Seal Rock, according to the press release.
Eddy Lee Brown was taken into custody and booked into the Lincoln County Jail on multiple charges stemming from the pursuit, which covered roughly 60 miles of road and lasted about an hour. More charges were added in connection with what the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office described as a “crime spree” that happened earlier this year.
Brown is charged with attempting to elude police, reckless driving and six counts of reckless endangering, plus three counts of first-degree theft and one count each of automobile theft, first-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief.
He is being held in the Lincoln County Jail on $650,000 bail.