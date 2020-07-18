Driver arrested after crash in Lebanon

According to Oregon State Police, at approximately 11:40 a.m., a farm truck was in the left hand turning lane waiting for westbound traffic to clear off Highway 34 so it could make the turn onto Red Bridge Road. A white Toyota pick up truck hit the right rear corner of the farm truck, causing the Toyota to spin, cross in front of the farm truck and cross both westbound lanes. It came to a stop in a ditch on the north side of Highway 34.