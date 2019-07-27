When Sarah Whiteside bought her 1940s home in downtown Albany last October, she knew she wanted to renovate but wasn’t entirely sure what she had to work with.
So it came as a welcome surprise when she excavated beneath the worn-out floor covering in the kitchen and discovered the original Douglas fir floorboards.
“The Pergo in here was warped and buckled, and there were layers and layers of linoleum underneath,” Whiteside said. “I was peeling up the corner and saw this (wood) and was like, ‘Thank you!’”
Today, the refinished wood floors of the two-story, 1,400-square-foot home at 821 Maple St. SW glow through a fresh coat of varnish, reminding visitors of the era when it was built. At the same time, other design touches throughout the home – from playful 1960s light fixtures to a pair of stained-glass panels setting off the library from the living room — signal Whiteside’s highly personal sense of style.
“It’s a nice example of how a small older house can feel fresh again,” she said.
Whiteside was one of several property owners who opened their homes to the public on Saturday for the 40th annual Albany Historic Interior Home Tour, put on by the Monteith Historical Society with help from the Albany Visitors Association.
For $15, the curious could get a peek inside five beautifully restored historic homes, one renovated hotel and four old churches in the city’s historic downtown district, as well as the Albany Regional Museum. A vintage trolley and a horse-drawn wagon ferried people between the 12 tour stops, with all the proceeds from ticket sales going to support the Monteith Historical Society.
All of the homes on this year's tour have been beautifully restored, although some are still works in progress.
About 300 people participated in this year's tour, according to Kim Jackson, marketing manager for the Albany Visitors Association.
“People who are interested in history, they like the architecture and the ambience of the historic district, and they want to see what’s inside,” Jackson said.
“I think the preservation aspect is what people are really interested in,” he added. “That’s what Albany is known for.”
That’s what drew Bart and Kaelin Yeates to the tour.
“She loves houses, and I love history,” Bart Yeates said.
The couple are from Waco, Texas, but they’re spending the summer in Albany while Bart works on a project at the National Energy Technology Laboratory.
Kaelin Yeates said she’s fallen in love with Albany’s historic homes and jumped at the chance to see what some of them were like inside.
“Driving around town, especially downtown, and seeing all those homes, it’s quite amazing,” she said.
“When I heard about this (tour), I said, ‘We have to do it.’”
This was the second time participating in the tour for Whiteside, who has bought and restored three older homes in Albany.
"I love sharing my passion for old homes," she said. "I mean, you have to do that so other people can catch the bug, right?"