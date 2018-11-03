Nine-year-old Phoebe Mason was all smiles as she sat in the open cockpit of The Rocketeer, a blown alcohol dragster that was on display Saturday in front of the Corvallis Burgerville on Northwest Ninth Street.
Her father, Bob Mason, said the two were stopping by the restaurant to get lunch and were admiring the sleek, colorful race car parked out front when driver Rich Bailey of Salem asked Phoebe if she’d like to climb behind the wheel.
“Phoebe was a little shy,” her father said, “but she got in.”
Mason snapped a cellphone picture of his daughter, a fourth-grader at Mountain View Elementary School in Corvallis, sitting in the driver’s seat.
“We’re going to send it to her cousin, Gibson,” he said. “He’ll be really jealous.”
Phoebe was especially impressed when she learned that The Rocketeer’s top speed is over 200 mph.
“We said, ‘That’s faster than Mommy drives,’” Mason chuckled.
Bailey lives in Salem and drives for the Capitol Auto Group racing team, and Burgerville is one of the team’s sponsors. He said he’d been waiting for a dry day to bring The Rocketeer to the Corvallis location as part of the sponsorship agreement.
“We’re just letting the kids sit in it, and hopefully when they grow up they’ll have a good feeling about Burgerville,” he said.
Bailey, who lived in Corvallis until age 9 and later returned to study graphic design at Oregon State University, said he got his first look at a real live dragster as a boy attending Garfield Elementary.
“So it’s kind of come full circle being here today,” he said.