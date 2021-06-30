Dozens of deaths thought to be linked to extreme heat

According to the state medical examiner, 63 deaths were linked to the record-breaking heat wave in Oregon. So far, none have been linked to Linn or Benton counties.

“This number may change in either direction as more information or reports are received from each County Medical Examiner’s Office,” a release by Oregon State Police states. “Again, these are preliminary numbers as some investigations are still in progress and final causes of death have not yet been determined.”

The cases that are thought to be linked to the extreme weather include 45 cases in Multnomah County, nine cases in Marion County, five cases in Washington County, two in Clackamas County and one case in both Columbia and Umatilla counties.

Calls to both local county health departments this afternoon revealed no knowledge of any local cases of deaths attributed to high temperatures, nor increased hospitalizations at area hospitals.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0