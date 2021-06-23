Doyle McManus: Why Republicans are suddenly reluctant to condemn political violence

The result, says Tufts University political scholar Daniel Drezner, is a GOP that has begun to resemble Lebanon's Hezbollah, "a political party that also has an armed wing to coerce other political actors through violence."

"The comparison is stronger now than before," Drezner told me last week. "The Republicans who wanted to impeach Trump have been marginalized, and the state parties sound more and more secessionist with each passing day."

The willingness of right-wing extremists to resort to violence didn't begin on Jan. 6 — and Trump has long sounded as if he was encouraging them.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic last year, for example, he urged supporters to "liberate" their states from Democratic governors. Trump backers in Michigan responded by storming the state Capitol, and six were later indicted on suspicion of plotting to kidnap and murder Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Before Jan. 6, Trump summoned his loyalists to Washington ("Will be wild!" he promised) and told them: "If you don't fight like hell you're not going to have a country anymore." His defenders said he didn't mean for the word "fight" to incite actual combat.

At this point, some readers may ask: But what about the Democrats? Don't they have a violent fringe too?