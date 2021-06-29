Doyle McManus: Can Democrats win on crime issues with murders rising? Biden thinks so

After years of declining crime rates, the United States is suddenly contending with an upsurge in shootings and murders — and the numbers are sobering.

In Chicago, homicides soared 56% last year, and they're up again this year. In New York, last year's increase was almost 45%; in Los Angeles, it was 36%. If the current pace holds up, 2021 could produce the highest murder rate in a quarter-century.

Experts haven't settled on an explanation for the wave of violence, but many say it's clear the COVID-19 pandemic was a factor: too many young men with no jobs, time on their hands and plenty of reasons to be angry.

Republicans are already turning the crime surge into a campaign message: It is the fault of Joe Biden and the soft-on-crime Democrats.

"Here's the Democrat plan for America: crime," Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, chairman of the GOP's Senate campaign, says in a commercial over dramatic images of rioters smashing plate-glass windows. "The Democrats have embraced the idea of defunding the police, which is the dumbest idea ever."

The claim that Democrats' criminal justice policies lead to more crime has been a favorite Republican campaign theme for generations.

But this time, at least, the facts don't support their charges.