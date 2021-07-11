Doyle McManus: Biden knows Afghanistan will get uglier. No wonder he'd rather not talk about it

Biden has seen that. He was vice president when President Obama withdrew U.S. forces from Iraq to general acclaim in 2011, only to come under fire when Islamic State rampaged across the country in 2014.

So even if Biden would rather talk about "happy things," he'll have to remain engaged in Afghanistan — for political reasons as well as for national security and humanitarian ones.

That means he'll need to push for negotiations between the Taliban and the Kabul government in hopes of reaching a peace agreement, or at least preventing a bloodbath, which diplomats consider more achievable.

It means warning that the U.S. will use force against terrorists in areas under Taliban control, just as it does in other countries.

It means mounting an energetic effort to help more than 18,000 Afghans who worked for the U.S. military get out of the country with their families.

And it means updating contingency plans to evacuate the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, which still has about 4,000 employees, including 1,800 Americans, guarded by some 650 U.S. troops.