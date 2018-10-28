There were plenty of princesses. Mounds of mermaids. Flocks of fairies. Swarms of Spider-Men. Packs of Pokémon. Hordes of Harley Quinns. Waves of witches.
Among the hundreds of kids to go trick-or-treating at downtown Albany businesses Saturday, there were a lot of common characters kids and parents dressed as.
In that crowd, Jack Richardson, 6, of Albany, stood out a little with his anglerfish costume, which was complete with a light dangling off his head, which the real deep sea fish uses to lure in pray.
Robin Richardson, Jack’s mom, said the costume was ordered from a catalogue, but it fits with Jack’s preference to dress in unique costumes. Jack has also dressed as a fossil in the past.
“He thought about being Dash from ‘The Incredibles’ this year but he didn’t want to be like everybody else,” she said.
While there were other Transformers and unicorns in the crowd, Ben and Desirae Smalley, 7 and 3 3/4, respectively, also stood out because their costumes were three-dimensional painted cardboard painstakingly constructed by their mom, Heather Smalley, over about a week of work.
“Everything we made from scratch. There’s no pattern for these,” she said.
Smalley said she used things like Pringles cans and paper boxes as the raw materials for the costumes.
Heather Smalley said her mom, Jocelyn Kitada, who was visiting Saturday from California, always made her costumes from scratch when she was a kid and coming down to see the finished product the morning after the task was completed was better than Christmas.
“I always wanted to do that. It’s really exciting to be able to make the thing they want,” she said.
Lexi Miller, a First Burger employee who handed out candy outside the restaurant Saturday, said she loves seeing all the excited kids out getting candy.
“It keeps the spirit of Albany alive,” she said of having a big downtown trick-or-treating event. “It brings us all together downtown. Seeing everyone in costume is really fun.”