The Albany Downtown Association is putting a new twist on its annual downtown trick-or-treating and costume contest this year, replacing the live costume contest with an online vote.
Little ghosts and goblins are invited to come trick-or-treat from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at downtown businesses as usual.
Participating merchants from First to Third avenues and Montgomery to Washington streets will mark their doors with orange and black balloons. Dental care treat bags from Pediatric Dental Associates will be given out at the Albany Downtown Association office at 126 Ferry St. SW.
But instead of lining up by age group for judges to determine winners, costumed children are asked instead to stop by one of two Xtreme Grafix photo stations. One station will be at Two Rivers Market and the other at the parklet at First Avenue and Ferry Street.
Photos will be posted online for a public vote. The shots with the most "likes" and "shares" in each age category will win. Winners will be announced via Facebook and the ADA website on Halloween, and the first-place contestants will be notified as to how to claim their prizes.
Contest age groups are from birth to 3 years old, 4 to 6 years old, 7 to 9 years old and 10 to 12 years old. The winner in each age group will receive a First Burger Kid Meal, a ride on the Albany Historic Carousel and a ticket to the Pix Theater.
Lise Grato, executive director of the downtown association, said the event has just grown too big to hold an in-person costume contest.
"Last year, and think the year before, was at the Eagles, and it was so full we had to turn people away," she said. "Rather than have that disappointment of people who tried to participate and overfilling a room, we thought going with a photo opportunity would be a fun new way to have everybody participate."