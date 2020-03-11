Downtown parking study yields suggested changes

The results of a parking study in downtown Albany conducted last year may have shown no dire parking problem in the area but it did map out more than two dozen suggestions for improvement.

Rick Williams Consulting, a parking and transportation firm from Portland, examined parking in downtown Albany, monitoring vehicles on Saturday, April 20, and Thursday, May 16 after consulting with city staff. It found that parking was not constrained, noting, “Where constraints do occur, there is more than adequate supplies of parking adjacent to the constraint or within walking distance.”

Williams gave his initial report to the Albany Revitalization Area in July and on Monday went before the Albany City Council with about 30 suggestions and strategies for the board to consider.

According to the data Williams' firm collected, there are about 5,000 spots between on and off-street parking in the downtown area. At any given time, parking does not reach the industry standard of being 85% occupied to classify parking as inadequate. At peak times, Williams said, parking stalls reached a maximum of 42.5% occupancy.