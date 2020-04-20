Downtown Corvallis Association lends helping hand to local businesses

Retail businesses in Corvallis are looking for innovative ways to attract customers during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
From ramping up their social media promotion, to delivering products to the homes of customers, local retailers are getting creative as they look to keep business flowing.
In addition to the individual efforts by retailers, the Downtown Corvallis Association is providing a helping hand to bring awareness to would-be customers.
The DCA is donating “open for curbside pickup” signs to retailers to alert customers as to which businesses are still open. The vinyl signs, which were donated by Corvallis Custom, were distributed to DCA members on Thursday and Friday.
“It’s our job to help keep downtown vibrant and alive,” said Jennifer Moreland, DCA director. “So any way that can help businesses get business during this time, we want to help. We just want to find ways to promote them and let people know that they are still selling things.”
When Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued her March 23 stay-at-home order, she forced many retail businesses in the state to close. For some, that meant shutting down operations entirely. Other retailers, though, are still serving customers by way of curbside pickup and online delivery as they do their best to stay afloat.
Moreland hopes that as Corvallis business owners adapt to an unprecedented situation, the signs will remind customers that they can still buy products without stepping foot inside a store.
“The retail stores may not be open for normal business, but you can still buy things through their online web stores,” Moreland said. “A lot of people are doing Facebook live and Instagram live — just showing the products they have. Then people can call and buy them.”
Aside from the obvious financial hit caused by the closures, many retail owners are feeling an emotional impact as well. They are missing the day-to-day interaction with customers and the relationships they have formed over years of business.
The sense of solidarity created by the DCA has helped ease the burden a bit.
“The downtown businesses have all worked together really closely and really, really well,” said Teresa Hutchinson, owner of Burlap and Lace. “Everybody has tried to support everybody else and we are all just taking it one day at a time.”
Before the shutdown, 95 percent of Burlap and Lace’s sales came from walk-in customers, Hutchinson estimated. She scrambled to get her website updated after the closure and help buyers become accustomed to ordering products online and picking them up from her store.
“For nine months, I had this website that was just sitting there — I was paying for it, but it was no use,” Hutchinson said. “And then all of a sudden this happens, and I’m thankful everyday that we have our website.”
For Nicole Nystrom, owner of the Clothes Tree, the closure has forced her to think outside the box in order to still give customers an authentic shopping experience. She was used to a steady stream of foot-traffic outside her store, and said the cancellation of Oregon State University athletic events has been a big loss.
To compensate for the lost ability to display her products, Nystrom has done FaceTime appointments with customers and is offering free shipping. Like many store owners, she is often personally delivering purchases to the front doors of customers.
Nystrom is concerned for the well-being of local businesses during the pandemic, but is also concerned for the vendors who supply her products.
“We’ve pushed orders out on things that we think are important that we still should get in,” Nystrom said. “It’s gonna have a trickle-down effect on the bottom person in manufacturing. A lot of owners get on the phone and cancel their orders, but we don’t want our vendors to go out of business; we’ve got to watch out for them, too. We’re a team.”
