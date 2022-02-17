Downtown Corvallis Association dissolving; city requesting audit

Blaming the pandemic, the Downtown Corvallis Association — which promoted downtown businesses in a variety of ways to attract locals and visitors — is being dissolved after 37 years, according to a news release from its board of directors sent Thursday afternoon, Feb. 17.

The news follows a request the city made Wednesday to audit the nonprofit's books.

In its brief announcement, the association said the dissolution process is underway and updates on the final date of operation are forthcoming.

"The COVID pandemic has canceled most of our large fundraising events over the past two years,” the news release says. “Without that vital funding source, we simply cannot continue as an organization.”

Executive Director Jennifer Moreland could not be reached immediately for comment.

The letter the city sent Wednesday requested the association turn over the past five years of its financial records. The nonprofit is connected to the city via a downtown economic improvement district the latter created as a funding mechanism for the former through a voluntary surcharge on property owners.

The number of participating property owners has declined over the years, shrinking the district’s boundaries and the amount of revenue it brings in for Downtown Corvallis Association operations, which included business assistance, public advocacy, political involvement and community events.

The district has to be renewed by a two-thirds majority vote of building owners in the district every five years. The current five-year period ends June 30.

The city's letter indicates City Hall was aware of the association's demise.

In it, Economic Development Manager Kate Porsche wrote that with the long-standing economic improvement district coming to an end, it’s an appropriate time for the city to conduct a "close-out audit" of records.

Porsche wrote that she suspects the Chamber of Commerce and other organizations may want to assume some of Downtown Corvallis Association's activities and may have a "keen interest" in what liabilities might remain.

“I believe that our outside audit could help to organize information for whichever organization takes over,” Porsche wrote. The letter states many of the items to be reviewed are records the Downtown Corvallis Association has agreed to pass over, such as the background documentation and contracts related to a revolving loan fund.

The city has also requested contracts, payroll records, details related to revenue and expenditures, evidence of work performed, bank statements, and any previous audits, to be provided by the end of business March 1.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

