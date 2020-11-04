Downtown businesses honored

Oregon Main Street announced on Monday that several downtown Albany businesses have been honored for their revitalization efforts.
Of the 15 businesses recognized throughout the state, two are based in Albany — B-Still Lofts and the Natty Dresser. Albany's Drive Up Downtown initiative also was honored.
“Each year, the individual Main Street Organizations, like Albany Downtown Association, submit their best businesses, projects, events, renovations and partnerships to Oregon Main Street in hope of gaining statewide recognition,” said Albany Downtown Association Director Lise Grato.
This year, B-Still won for best upper floor rehabilitation while Natty Dresser owner Oscar Hult won board member of the year for his volunteer work with the downtown association.
Best retail activity went to Albany’s Drive Up Downtown.
“Drive Up Downtown was developed to create awareness that restaurants and businesses in downtown Albany were open and to provide curbside delivery when Gov. Kate Brown shut down Oregon,” Grato wrote in her application for the award.
The effort's social media pages, she said, garnered 5,000 followers and helped downtown businesses suffering the financial impact of COVID-19 restrictions.
“Albany Drive Up Downtown provided great visibility for many businesses that didn’t have staff or energy during COVID-19 to maintain their usual marketing efforts,” Lise said of the component of the program that listed open businesses in the downtown area.
The B-Still project, Grato said, added to the livability of Albany with five new high-end apartments in the area.
Described as lofts, the five units divided 10,000 square feet.
“As you walk down the hall of B-Still Lofts, you’ll experience the feel of a quality hotel. The doors are a welcoming wood finished in a warm tone pairing well with the carpets, paint, and trim,” Grato wrote in her application. "Whether you step into a one-bedroom or the signature three-bedroom, you will find quality from flooring to lighting.”
The new apartments, she noted, also provided easy access to other downtown amenities like local restaurants and the Albany Pix Theatre.
On Hult’s contributions to downtown, Grato noted his time on the city’s Landmarks Commission as well as his former position as executive director of the Albany Downtown Association.
“What is particularly rewarding to see is how many individuals are giving their time, energy, and creativity to make their communities a better place,” said Sheri Stuart, state coordinator for Oregon Main Street. “Now more than ever it is important to celebrate our award winners. They serve as an inspiration to other communities. By their actions, they encourage others to join our network to preserve the heart and soul of communities across our state. We thank them for their efforts and congratulate all our nominees on their achievements."
