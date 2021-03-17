Downtown businesses get boost from CARA

A federal intelligence report released Tuesday says Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized influence operations meant to get Donald Trump reelected in 2020. The report also says Iran's supreme leader OK'd an influence campaign aimed at harming Trump's reelection bid. While the report sh…

The Central Albany Revitalization Area approved about $300,000 in grants Wednesday for two downtown businesses looking to improve their buildings.

The CARA board is in the process of sunsetting, meaning it intends to complete its spending authority and projects in the coming years. Economic Development Manager Seth Sherry outlined the board’s final goals on Wednesday after noting the urban renewal district has money but not enough to do “everything.”

On the list for CARA is the Waterfront Project that would see about 13 projects spring up around the waterfront in downtown Albany that range from improvements to walkways and play structures for children. Also on the list is the Wells Fargo building downtown that was purchased by CARA in 2019 and the historic St. Francis Hotel. The city currently holds an option to purchase that building as well.

On Wednesday, Sherry noted the district also has about $1 million set aside to help local downtown businesses. The Natty Dresser and 1st Hands Second came before the board to request some of that money.

Both businesses were before the board in August and asked to return with more complete applications but were waylaid by the pandemic.