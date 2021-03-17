Downtown businesses get boost from CARA

The Central Albany Revitalization Area approved about $300,000 in grants Wednesday for two downtown businesses looking to improve their buildings.
The CARA board is in the process of sunsetting, meaning it intends to complete its spending authority and projects in the coming years. Economic Development Manager Seth Sherry outlined the board’s final goals on Wednesday after noting the urban renewal district has money but not enough to do “everything.”
On the list for CARA is the Waterfront Project that would see about 13 projects spring up around the waterfront in downtown Albany that range from improvements to walkways and play structures for children. Also on the list is the Wells Fargo building downtown that was purchased by CARA in 2019 and the historic St. Francis Hotel. The city currently holds an option to purchase that building as well.
On Wednesday, Sherry noted the district also has about $1 million set aside to help local downtown businesses. The Natty Dresser and 1st Hands Second came before the board to request some of that money.
Both businesses were before the board in August and asked to return with more complete applications but were waylaid by the pandemic.
Approximately $230,000 in grant funds was approved for the Natty Dresser with owner Oscar Hult detailing plans that would include the upgrade of the building’s elevator system. Originally installed in 1925, the building’s elevator was decommissioned in 2002 and, according to Hult, needed to access the top and bottom floors of the building located at 124 Broadalbin.
Plans for the spaces, Hult said, are underway with the top floor not yet known but the basement scheduled to be used for storage and rented out.
1st Hands Second, the fundraising arm of Mercy House, a non-profit that helps women facing domestic abuse, homelessness and other obstacles, requested just over $50,000. The money is set to be used to redo the facade of the building.
CARA has about $20 million left in its spending authority with Sherry noting that the Waterfront Project is being designed as a “phasable” project, allowing the city to continue adding onto it has funds become available through grants or other means in the future.