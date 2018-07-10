Shops and stores in downtown Albany will offer special deals Thursday through Saturday in the annual Crazy Daze sidewalk sale.
The event is organized by the Albany Downtown Association, and merchandise changes daily.
According to the association, Crazy Daze is downtown Albany’s oldest event, and was started in 1898 as “Bargain Days.”
The name of the annual sidewalk sale was changed to Crazy Daze after World War II.
