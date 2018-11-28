Santa's helpers took the form of Weyerhaeuser and Pacific Power employees Tuesday morning, bringing in a Christmas tree to deck Albany's downtown halls.
City public works crews will add lights to the tree on Wednesday. On Sunday, following the Downtown Twice Around Christmas Parade, Mayor Sharon Konopa will flip the light switch that signals the official start of the holiday season. The parade starts at 5 p.m. at the corner of First Avenue and Broadalbin Street.
"We seem to have a lot of entries this year," said Lise Grato, executive director of the Albany Downtown Association. "We're excited for good weather, predicted; and the beautiful new lighting and streetscape and snowflakes are going to make it a wonderful event."
The 50-foot Douglas fir came from Weyerhaeuser's Snow Peak Tree Farm and was harvested in a new way this year, crews said.
In the past, someone would use an excavator to grab the top of the tree while a crew member below used a chainsaw to cut through the trunk. Then crews would use ropes and cables to lower the tree to the ground, and lift it again onto a truck for delivery.
"This year we used a machine called a feller buncher," said Matthew Fiorito, logging supervisor for Weyerhaeuser. "What the machine does is, it has a giant rotary saw that's spinning really fast. It's got a set of grapples. They walk into a tree, cut the tree and hold onto it."
The procedure is faster, Fiorito said, and also and safer because the operator is in a mechanized cab instead of under the tree.
It isn't easy to find just the right tree for Albany's downtown, said John Walter, Weyerhaeuser forester. It has to be tall and full but also spaced well for the lights — and it needs to be growing somewhere where the truck can get to it.
"I spent the last month and a half driving around trying to find the right one," he said. "I found one way up on top of the tree farm, but I thought, they probably can't get here."
Dale Middlestadt, co-owner of Ram Trucking, hauled the tree to Albany on Tuesday morning. It's the third, and shortest, public Christmas tree he's delivered so far this year. A 75-footer went to Portland to decorate Pioneer Square, and a 100-foot behemoth went to Kansas City for Hallmark's corporate office headquarters.