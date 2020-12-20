Downpours galore: 3 inches of rain in 24 hours

The way 2020 has been going, if you were tempted to build an ark over the weekend, no one would have second guessed you.
Some locations in Linn and Benton counties received more than 3 inches of rain between Saturday night and Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.
The central Coast Range and the foothills of the Cascade Mountains were particularly hard hit.
A weather observation station just west of Summit had the area’s top mark, receiving 3.6 inches of rain between 5 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday.
Just southeast of Sweet Home was the Linn County champion with 3.15 inches of precipitation in the same time period.
Between Corvallis and Albany had about 2.78 inches of rain, according to the Weather Service.
Both the Marys River at Philomath and the Santiam River at Jefferson reached their official flood stages on Sunday night, but were expected to recede shortly afterward according to Weather Service data.
The Willamette River at Harrisburg was at its action stage level, where water could surge over its banks.
Here are other measurements from the area: 1 mile north of Blodgett, 2.9 inches; Blodgett, 1.92 inches; 11 miles northwest of Philomath, 3.11 inches; 3.5 miles southwest of Greenberry, 2.77 inches; 6 miles northwest of Monroe, 1.92 inches; 1 mile northwest of Lewisburg, 1.87 inches; 3 miles northwest of North Albany, 2.07 inches; Brownsville, 1.53 inches; 2 miles east of Lebanon, 1.88 inches; 5 miles southeast of Lebanon, 2.15 inches; 6 miles southeast of Lebanon, 2.08 inches; 5 miles southwest of Sweet Home, 1.6 inches; 7 miles southeast of Scio, 2.16 inches; 3 miles north of Lacomb (3.12 inches); 2 miles southwest of Lyons, 2.49 inches; one mile west of Lyons, 2.8 inches; 2 miles northeast of Lyons, 2.61 inches; 1 mile east of Mehama, 2.63 inches; 1 mile west of Mill City, 2.1 inches; 1 mile southeast of Mill City, 1.91 inches; and 1 mile west of Gates, 2.13 inches.
According to the National Weather Service, not all of the data it listed is considered official. Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying equipment and exposures, according to the agency.
The National Weather Service predicts rain again on Monday, with as much as a half-inch of precipitation for the Albany and Corvallis areas during the day, as well as gusts of up to 34 mph. That’s followed by more rain on Monday night, with up to a quarter-inch of precipitation forecast by the agency.
But partly sunny conditions should occur on Tuesday through Thursday, followed by a chance of rain on Christmas Day, according to the Weather Service.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.
